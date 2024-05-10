NWS Confirms EF-3 Tornado Hit Maury County Wednesday

The National Weather Service has rated Wednesday night’s tornado in Maury County as an EF-3 tornado.

The tornado resulted in one fatality and caused major damage throughout the area.

NWS says wind speeds were upwards of 140 miles per hour. The tornado is believed to have been a half-mile wide at its widest point.

According to Maury County EMA, the tornado touched down around 5:45pm in the area of Blackburn Lane, Lee Road and Lucia Road. All side roads are currently closed and will remain closed indefinitely.

Officials conducted search rescues following the tornado around 6pm and located 12 people trapped in debris. One of those victims was later pronounced dead.

NWS Damage Survey Update is as follows:

Result #1:

Columbia, TN Tornado

EF-3/140mph

Path Length: TBD

Width: ~0.5 miles

Fatalities: 1

Injuries: 1

NOTE: All of this data is preliminary and subject to be adjusted over the next several days.

Two other tornadoes were reported by NWS.

Result #2:

Perry County, TN Damage appears to be mostly straight-line winds.

Result #3:

Springfield (Robertson County), TN – NWS still surveying

