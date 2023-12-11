NWS Confirms EF-2 Tornado Struck Parts of Davidson and Sumner Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) has begun sending survey teams out to assess the path and strength of tornadoes that hit several middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, December 9.

NWS started with the Clarksville area and the Madison/Hendersonville/Gallatin area. The NWS will release details as they complete storm surveys but all of the details of each storm won’t be available until later this week.

The NWS storm survey findings are as follows (last updated December 11, 8:00am):

Clarksville: EF-3 with winds of 150 mph.Damage survey teams from US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee, US National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky & US National Weather Service Louisville Kentucky have determined the EF-3 Clarksville tornado on December 9th tracked for 43 miles across Montgomery, Todd & Logan Counties, and was on the ground for over an hour from 141 PM to 242 PM. Peak winds were estimated at 150 mph. Very sadly, three people were killed and 62 injured in Clarksville.

Madison/Hendersonville/Gallatin: (preliminary) EF-2 with winds of 125 mph.

Storm surveys can take a long time to complete. Here are the steps the NWS takes to complete a storm survey.