Nurture House Offers Families Safe Place to Heal

Nurture House is located in downtown Franklin just off the square. It is in what was once a single-family home, but now offers a haven for children, teens and families that are dealing with the effects of trauma. Founder and Clinical Director Paris Goodyear-Brown opened the center nine years ago, and has been offering play and expressive therapies to help families cope during trying times ever since.

Using a system called TraumaPlay™, developed by Goodyear-Brown, it combines current understanding of the neurobiology of play and the neurobiology of trauma, and is built on the power of one’s ability to heal the other. According to https://www.traumaplayinstitute.com/, “[It is grounded] in attachment theory, the child or family is met moment-to-moment as therapeutic needs are assessed. The framework of seven therapeutic treatment goals serve as the umbrella under which clinicians have freedom to employ a variety of interventions. A subset of goals related to enhancing the role of Parents as Partners expands clinicians’ finesse in integrating parents into trauma treatment.”

TraumaPlay™, incorporates the best practices that Goodyear–Brown discovered as she built upon years of studying clinical play therapy and learning through her private practice after receiving a degree in theater and psychology from Duke University. While it was little known when she started in the field, she went looking for the additional training necessary to practice. Goodyear-Brown also teaches the process through TraumaPlay Institute and she has done a TED Talk on it. Using play and creative therapies to heal trauma are now mainstream.

“More than anything we want to bring back delight when the joy has been snuffed out [due to trying life events],” said Goodyear-Brown.

Nurture House brings the joy back through nurtured support of children and their parents when tackling difficult subjects like sexual abuse; problematic sexual behavior; physical abuse or maltreatment; neglect; attachment issues; grief and loss; verbal, mental and emotional abuse; and anxiety and depression. They also work with children on the autism scale or having other neuro-divergent disorders.

Their form of therapy begins with a multi-step process to help define the issues that are underlying the behavior or behaviors that brought the family to Nurture House. Assessment is the first step in the treatment process. It begins with the adults. The parents or adult caregivers of the child or children coming for treatment are met and supported as they explain the issues to be addressed. Next, the primary caregiver and the child go through a dyadic assessment. Next, there are two or three meetings with the child or teen alone; Children are gauged through play, and teens through creative expression. Then the final part of the review is meeting with the parents once again.

Since all families and situations are different, this process allows the team to learn all they can about the family system. It is then that they can pair the family with one of their 18 therapists to gauge what is needed to address the problem and still be within the family’s financial means.

“Child behaviors are a family issue,” said Goodyear-Brown. “We use a very systematic, holistic approach to help the family. This may include shifting parental paradigms, giving children self-regulation tools, developing attachment relationships, and creating cohesive narratives of trauma within the family.”

Their philosophy is to deal with the family system and see what the system can hold. Coping styles are different in each family, so they look at the family’s current emotional literacy, coping repertoire, and dynamics.

The pandemic has made things harder for all families, and many of the mechanisms that they have used to cope like travel, going to a movie, or having kids involved in athletics have been non-existent for a year and a half, making households a pressure cooker. Many parents are maxed out. Their tolerance is diminished, as is their compassion. These circumstances have led to more abuse, a dramatic rise in anxiety and depression in children, and increased parental addiction. And children who are neuro-divergent have not had a chance to practice their social skills or learn how to pick up on social cues.

Using many different forms of play and creative expression, which are offered in various rooms throughout the facility, the staff of therapists are able to help the child and their family better handle the issue. The process, on average, takes about six months. For children who have suffered deep trauma, healing may take longer.

New patients mostly come via word of mouth, but they are also referred by marriage counselors, school counselors, judges, lawyers, doctors, and sometimes it is court ordered.

Creating a safe and accepting environment for healing is their number one goal, safe for children and safe for parents. Anytime they hear laughter in a session, they know that healing is taking place.

“Any time you come in here you might see someone wearing a silly hat, or playing with a magic wand, jumping on a trampoline, or drawing butterflies,” said Goodyear-Brown. “We try to make it a little play paradise where magical healing can happen.”

Nurture House

210 Second Avenue South

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 656-0232

http://www.nurturehouse.org/

https://www.traumaplayinstitute.com/