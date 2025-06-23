NSS Launches Bootcamp To Preserve Local Tech Talent

Nashville Software School (NSS) announces the launch of a new bootcamp and a continuing education series of four courses that are free to qualified adult tech job seekers: Data Engineering Bootcamp, Advanced SQL for Developers, Cloud Deployment Fundamentals, Data Structures and Algorithms Fundamentals and Advanced Power BI. Tech job seekers have faced a challenging job market the past two years with historically low job openings available to junior and entry-level talent. These new courses are a creative solution to support junior and intermediate tech job seekers to keep their tech skills sharp and acquire new skills to remain in the talent pool. These classes are part of the ProTech initiative announced in December 2024 to preserve the tech talent pipeline in Middle Tennessee.

The courses were developed based on research into the current job market data, feedback from NSS graduates looking for their first job in tech, conversations with alumni and input from local employers about in-demand tech skills for junior level developers. All courses are led by an instructor and conducted live, online.

“Creating these new courses to help our graduates and other tech job seekers in the community, practice and improve their skills during this critical time in the tech job market was an easy decision made possible through multiple grants. This is allowing us to roll out a unique

and innovative program to help bridge this slow down in the job market for our community’s emerging talent,” said John Wark, founder & CEO of Nashville Software School.

New Data Engineering Bootcamp:

The class includes a series of projects that implement a portion of a data pipeline or entire end-to-end data pipelines. Major projects in the class are based on real-world examples and may use data sourced from local organizations. Some of the key technologies used in the class include Python, SQL & NoSQL databases, dbt, Apache Airflow, AWS, Databricks, GitHub and more. Students develop a personal capstone project to complete the course. Applications for the third cohort are expected to open to qualified candidates in the community later this year.

The continuing education series currently includes the following free courses for qualified tech job seekers:

Advanced SQL for Developers. This course is ideal for junior developers who want to improve their working knowledge of SQL and enhance their understanding of database design and performance. It starts with a basic SQL refresher and launches into more advanced SQL functionality. The course covers database design, manipulation of data, complex queries, extensibility, transactions and analysis and performance.

This course is ideal for junior developers who want to improve their working knowledge of SQL and enhance their understanding of database design and performance. It starts with a basic SQL refresher and launches into more advanced SQL functionality. The course covers database design, manipulation of data, complex queries, extensibility, transactions and analysis and performance. Cloud Deployment Fundamentals. Participants will gain a foundational understanding and hands-on experience with essential cloud deployment tools and technologies. Four main subject areas will be covered in the course including cloud fundamentals, essential cloud service tools, containerization with docker and continuous integration and deployment.

Participants will gain a foundational understanding and hands-on experience with essential cloud deployment tools and technologies. Four main subject areas will be covered in the course including cloud fundamentals, essential cloud service tools, containerization with docker and continuous integration and deployment. Data Structures and Algorithms Fundamentals. The course introduces core data structures, algorithms and performance concepts that are most common in junior-level technical interviews. Students will learn the practical strategies and hands-on practice to approach live coding challenges with confidence. The main topics covered in the course include algorithmic thinking, Big-O notation, arrays and two pointer technique, 2D arrays and grid navigation, stacks and queues, maps and sets, sorting and binary search and interview readiness.

The course introduces core data structures, algorithms and performance concepts that are most common in junior-level technical interviews. Students will learn the practical strategies and hands-on practice to approach live coding challenges with confidence. The main topics covered in the course include algorithmic thinking, Big-O notation, arrays and two pointer technique, 2D arrays and grid navigation, stacks and queues, maps and sets, sorting and binary search and interview readiness. Advanced Power BI. This course prepares learners to move beyond the basics with their Power BI skills. With a clear structure based on real-world workflows, students will learn how to transform raw data into clean models, build analytical dashboards, and deliver insights that drive action in the workplace.

For the first cohorts of these new courses, NSS is targeting graduates of their Web Development Bootcamp or Data Analytics Bootcamp, who are still searching for their first tech role. Starting with Advanced SQL for Developers, NSS will gradually expand enrollment to tech professionals who have been laid off and looking to acquire new skills to help them restart their careers and recent graduates of other bootcamps or local colleges or universities with a relevant degree.

Applications for Advanced SQL for Developers are open to qualified students now. The other continuing education courses will open for applications later this year.

ProTech is partially funded under a Grant Contract with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. You can learn more about the ProTech continuing education courses and how to apply at https://nashvillesoftwareschool.com/programs/professional-development/.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email