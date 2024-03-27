NSC Academy’s Generation adidas Cup Schedule

March 26, 2024 – Nashville SC’s U15 and U17 Academy teams travel to Florida to compete in the Generation adidas Cup, a renowned youth soccer tournament that includes MLS squads and international squads from some of the biggest clubs around the world.

Follow this article for updates throughout the tournament.

Schedule

The action kicks off this Saturday (March 30th) when the U15s take on Weston FC at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 30th U15 vs. Weston FC @ 9:30 a.m. ET U17 vs. River Plate @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31st U15 vs. Real Salt Lake @ 9:30 a.m. ET U17 vs. Austin FC @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Monday, April 1 U15 vs. FC Nordsjælland @ 9:30 p.m. ET U17 vs. LAFC @ 4:30 p.m. ET



The full GA Cup schedule can be found here.

Source: Nashville SC

