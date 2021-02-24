Now Taking NEW Lot Reservations in Hardeman Springs

Did you miss out on Turnberry Homes’ previous (now sold out) phase of Hardeman Springs homes? Not to worry. Developers are now taking lot reservations in the new section of Hardeman Springs! But, hurry – only a few opportunities remain. Luxury realtor Susan Gregory shares the details:

$5,000 deposit (reservation does not hold price)

hold price) Deposit gives you the first right of refusal on the lot you reserve

Hardeman Springs | Custom Section Inventory

Many lots in Hardeman Springs have already sold. Check out these two dream lots still available. Act now so you can make your own custom selections!

6060 Porters Union Way | Lot 228 (Cambridge Plan)

Quality construction from Arthur Rutenberg Homes. This house features a chef’s kitchen with a large island and stainless appliances, two bedrooms on the main level, plus a loft and bonus room. (Estimated completion TBD.)

$1,000,000

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

3,456 square feet

0.46 acres

6016 Porters Union Way | Lot 239 (Amherst Plan)

Highlights of this home include a large kitchen with casual dining, guest suite on the main floor, a great room with fireplace, gorgeous master bath, and a private homesite that backs to mature trees. Estimated completion is December 2021.

$969,000

5 bedrooms

4.5 bathrooms

3,981 square feet

0.51 acres

Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

For more information about Hardeman Springs, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory. Williamson County real estate is moving quickly – don’t delay! If you’re looking to buy or sell anywhere else in Franklin, Brentwood, Arrington, or the surrounding areas, call (615) 300-5111 today.