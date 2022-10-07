Now Screaming on Prime Video 2022

From ghosts to ghouls and monsters that drool, Prime Video has all the streams that scream for this Halloween season in 2022.
Available Now
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)
- A Quiet Place II (2021)
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
- The Addams Family (2019)
- The Addams Family 2 (2021)
- An American Werewolf in London (1981)
- American Horror Story S1-9 (2011)
- Audrey Rose (1977)
- Baby Boom (1987)
- Backwoods (2008)
- Bingo Hell (2021)
- Black As Night (2021)
- Black Box (2020)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- Book Of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer S1-7 (1997)
- Cabin Fever (2003)
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
- Candyman (2021)
- Cold Case (2021)
- Cold Creek Manor (2003)
- The Descent (2006)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- Evil Eye (2020)
- Firestarter (2022)
- Fright Night (2011)
- Goodnight Mommy (2022)
- Hannibal (2001)Hostel (2006)
- I Am A Ghost (2014)
- I See You (2019)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Juan of the Dead (2012)
- Killer Among Us (2021)
- Let the Right One In (2008)
- The Lie (2020)
- Madres (2021)
- The Manor (2021)
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)
- My Bloody Valentine (2009)
- Nocturne (2020)
- Open Water (2004)
- Pulse (2005)
- Rings (2017)
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
- Ryde (2017)
- Sharknado (2013)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- Smiley Face Killers (2020)
- Teen Wolf S1-6 (2011)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- Trollhunter (2011)
- Truth Seekers (2020)
- Vampire’s Suck (2010)
- Vivarium (2020)
- Wolf Creek 2 (2014)
October 6
- Bring It On, Ghost (2016)
October 12
- The ABCs of Death (2013)
October 14
- Juju Stories (2021)
- Torn Hearts (2022)
October 19
- ABCs of Death 2 (2014)
- Kiss of the Damned (2013)
October 20
- American Horror Story S10 (2021)
October 28
- Run Sweetheart Run (2022)
October 31
- Unhuman (2022)
- The Devil’s Hour (2022)