Now Screaming on Prime Video 2022

From ghosts to ghouls and monsters that drool, Prime Video has all the streams that scream for this Halloween season in 2022.

Available Now

  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)
  • A Quiet Place II (2021)
  • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
  • The Addams Family (2019)
  • The Addams Family 2 (2021)
  • An American Werewolf in London (1981)
  • American Horror Story S1-9 (2011)
  • Audrey Rose (1977)
  • Baby Boom (1987)
  • Backwoods (2008)
  • Bingo Hell (2021)
  • Black As Night (2021)
  • Black Box (2020)
  • The Blair Witch Project (1999)
  • Book Of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)
  • Buffy The Vampire Slayer S1-7 (1997)
  • Cabin Fever (2003)
  • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
  • Candyman (2021)
  • Cold Case (2021)
  • Cold Creek Manor (2003)
  • The Descent (2006)
  • Edward Scissorhands (1990)
  • Evil Eye (2020)
  • Firestarter (2022)
  • Fright Night (2011)
  • Goodnight Mommy (2022)
  • Hannibal (2001)Hostel (2006)
  • I Am A Ghost (2014)
  • I See You (2019)
  • Jennifer’s Body (2009)
  • Juan of the Dead (2012)
  • Killer Among Us (2021)
  • Let the Right One In (2008)
  • The Lie (2020)
  • Madres (2021)
  • The Manor (2021)
  • My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)
  • My Bloody Valentine (2009)
  • Nocturne (2020)
  • Open Water (2004)
  • Pulse (2005)
  • Rings (2017)
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
  • Ryde (2017)
  • Sharknado (2013)
  • Shutter Island (2010)
  • The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
  • Smiley Face Killers (2020)
  • Teen Wolf S1-6 (2011)
  • Teen Wolf Too (1987)
  • Trollhunter (2011)
  • Truth Seekers (2020)
  • Vampire’s Suck (2010)
  • Vivarium (2020)
  • Wolf Creek 2 (2014)

October 6

  • Bring It On, Ghost (2016)

October 12

  • The ABCs of Death (2013)

October 14

  • Juju Stories (2021)
  • Torn Hearts (2022)

October 19

  • ABCs of Death 2 (2014)
  • Kiss of the Damned (2013)

October 20

  • American Horror Story S10 (2021)

October 28

  • Run Sweetheart Run (2022)

October 31

  • Unhuman (2022)
  • The Devil’s Hour (2022)

