The NOW Massage to Hold Grand Opening in Franklin

The NOW Massage will open its first Tennessee location in Franklin on Monday, December 7. The boutique, located at 125 First Avenue North, will be owned and operated by local father and son duo Mark and Luke Cianciolo.

“The NOW Franklin is a welcomed escape from the hustle of our day-to-day routines and will soon offer our community an oasis to rest and recharge,” said Mark Cianciolo, whose wealth of business experience spans more than 30 years in the healthcare industry. Mark will run the boutique alongside his son Luke, a recent graduate from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago.

During the boutique’s grand opening week from Monday, December 7, to Sunday, December 13, all massage bookings will receive a complimentary enhancement where guests can choose from two of The NOW’s best-selling signature treatments to amplify their therapeutic massage. This includes;Calm Balm, a cooling peppermint salve with healing ashwagandha to target sore muscles, or Fresh Eyes, a soothing, hydrating eye mask with vitamins and antioxidants.

The NOW’s Ritual Membership offers guests an opportunity to make massage a part of their monthly or bi-monthly self-care routine with packages that include VIP benefits, exclusive perks, gifts and more. The first 50 guests to join as a Ritual Member will receive a complimentary curated gift bag featuring some of The NOW’s best-selling products. Guests who join as a member during the grand opening week, and for the month following, will receive a complimentary 25-minute massage as well.

In addition to The NOW Franklin, the father and son duo plan to bring two more locations to the Nashville area in 2021 and beyond. “As we bring The NOW to more neighborhoods across the city, we take pride in providing Nashville residents with a space built upon the idea that self-care is a necessity, not a luxury,” said Luke Cianciolo.

