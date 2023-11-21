Now is the Time to Enjoy White Castle Stuffing Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2023 – It’s WCS season! That’s “White Castle Stuffing” season for those not in the know. White Castle, the iconic, family-owned business, reminds people that before the bells start jingling, before the yule tides, and before everyone starts belting what they want for Christmas, Thanksgiving must be celebrated! Of course, that celebration should include a freshly baked legendary White Castle stuffing recipe.

White Castle’s Original Slider Stuffing set a new standard on how Thanksgiving Day stuffing should be prepared. The recipe was first introduced in 1991 when a White Castle team member enhanced her grandmother’s family stuffing recipe with a sack of Sliders.

“Food, fellowship and memorable moments mark a great Thanksgiving, and White Castle is happy to have played a role in making that a reality for more than three decades,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “All of the Slider Stuffing recipes are simple to prepare but pack a heap of flavor, making it the preferred choice of both kitchen veterans and novices trying to make the ideal Thanksgiving side dish.”

The White Castle culinary team produced a new hit in 2022 with the Kickin’ Southwest Stuffin Muffins. Featuring corn, green onions, chili powder, a variety of peppers and Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, these muffins are small in stature but big in taste. Other versions of the Slider stuffing include the Impossible Slider Stuffing, which uses the Impossible Slider as the base, the Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing and the Southwestern Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing.

Source: Prnewswire

