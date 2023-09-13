Now Hiring: Franklin Police Department Accepting Applications for New and Experienced Officers

Franklin Police Department is accepting applications for officers.

Open application test dates: 9/28 & 29, 11/13 & 14, and in 2024: 1/22 & 23, 3/25 & 26

Entry-level salary: $50k yearly

Experienced, POST certified officers start at $53,695 – $65,000/yr.

Take-home car program

4-day work week

On-site fitness facilities

Paid vacation, sick leave, and personal days, plus 12 additional paid holidays

Annual uniform & equipment allowance

Tuition reimbursement

Medical, dental, vision benefits

Study materials can be found at this link

Applicants must be at least 21-years of age, be able to legally possess a firearm, and have a valid driver’s license. Qualified applicants will be contacted with test-day instructions upon successful completion of the application.

For more information about the opportunity, the requirements, and applying, click here