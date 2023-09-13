Now Hiring: Franklin Police Department Accepting Applications for New and Experienced Officers

Franklin Police Department is accepting applications for officers.
Open application test dates: 9/28 & 29, 11/13 & 14, and in 2024: 1/22 & 23, 3/25 & 26
- Entry-level salary: $50k yearly
- Experienced, POST certified officers start at $53,695 – $65,000/yr.
- Take-home car program
- 4-day work week
- On-site fitness facilities
- Paid vacation, sick leave, and personal days, plus 12 additional paid holidays
- Annual uniform & equipment allowance
- Tuition reimbursement
- Medical, dental, vision benefits
Study materials can be found at this link
Applicants must be at least 21-years of age, be able to legally possess a firearm, and have a valid driver’s license. Qualified applicants will be contacted with test-day instructions upon successful completion of the application.
For more information about the opportunity, the requirements, and applying, click here