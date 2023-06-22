Now Hiring: Franklin PD Seeking Police Officer Candidates

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

FPD accepting applications for both new and experienced officers now through July 24.

  • Testing & interviews will be held August 3 and 4, 2023
  • Entry-level salary: $50k yearly
  • Experienced, POST certified officers start at $53,695 – $65,000/yr.
  • Take-home car program
  • 4-day work week
  • On-site fitness facilities
  • Paid vacation, sick leave, and personal days, plus 12 additional paid holidays
  • Annual uniform & equipment allowance
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Medical, dental, vision benefits

Applicants must be at least 21-years of age, be able to legally possess a firearm, and have a valid driver’s license.

Qualified applicants will be contacted with test-day instructions upon successful completion of the application.

For more information about the opportunity, the requirements, and applying, click here.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here