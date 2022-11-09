November 8, 2022 Election Results

Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. If your county held municipal elections, scroll down to find a link to your local election commission website where the results can be found.
We have listed the unofficial election results for Tennessee Governor, the four Constitutional Amendments on the ballot and the U.S. House of Representatives, TN Senate and TN House of Representatives for our coverage area (Cheatham, Dickson, Davidson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties).
Results as of 10:30pm Tuesday, November 8
Tennessee Governor
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Bill Lee
Republican
1,085,757
65.69%
Jason Brantley Martin
Democratic
531,962
32.19%
John Gentry
Independent
14,514
0.88%
Constance M. Every
Independent
9,534
0.58%
Deborah Rouse
Independent
3,511
0.21%
Rick Tyler
Independent
2,264
0.14%
Charles Van Morgan
Independent
1,767
0.11%
Basil Marceaux
Independent
1,490
0.09%
Alfred O’Neil
Independent
1,157
0.07%
Michael E. Scantland
Independent
771
0.05%
Constitutional Amendments
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Yes
1,086,960
69.92%
No
467,707
30.08%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Yes
1,116,097
74.63%
No
379,340
25.37%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Yes
1,226,674
79.44%
No
317,504
20.56%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Yes
971,829
63.41%
No
560,727
36.59%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Scott DesJarlais
Republican
113,818
71.73%
Wayne Steele
Democratic
38,937
24.54%
Mike Winton
Independent
2,745
1.73%
Clyde Benson
Independent
1,616
1.02%
David Leighton Jones
Independent
623
0.39%
Tharon Chandler
Independent
526
0.33%
Joseph “Krishnadas” Magyer
Independent
421
0.27%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Andy Ogles
Republican
118,681
56.02%
Heidi Campbell
Democratic
89,300
42.15%
Derrick Brantley
Independent
1,999
0.94%
Daniel Cooper
Independent
1,085
0.51%
Rick Shannon
Independent
808
0.38%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
John Rose
Republican
121,358
67.68%
Randal Cooper
Democratic
57,962
32.32%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Mark E Green
Republican
105,750
60.90%
Odessa Kelly
Democratic
64,605
37.21%
Steven J. Hooper
Independent
3,284
1.89%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Dawn White
Republican
31,906
64.73%
Kelly Northcutt
Democratic
17,383
35.27%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Mark Pody
Republican
38,980
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Charlane Oliver
Democratic
27,799
83.46%
Pime Hernandez
Republican
5,510
16.54%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Jeff Yarbro
Democratic
28,637
77.23%
Rueben Dockery
Independent
8,442
22.77%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Kerry Roberts
Republican
43,116
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Jack Johnson
Republican
55,436
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Robert Stevens
Republican
8,332
63.69%
Jeff Crum
Democratic
4,750
36.31%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Tim Rudd
Republican
9,133
61.09%
Laura Bohling
Democratic
5,816
38.91%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
William Slater
Republican
12,899
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Charlie Baum
Republican
9,447
65.50%
Bill Levine
Democratic
4,977
34.50%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Michael Hale
Republican
14,865
83.40%
Tom Cook
Democratic
2,958
16.60%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
William Lamberth
Republican
11,256
76.84%
Kesa Fowler
Democratic
3,393
23.16%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Johnny C. Garrett
Republican
12,651
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Clark Boyd
Republican
16,012
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Bryan Terry
Republican
11,555
67.12%
Matt Ferry
Democratic
5,660
32.88%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Mike Sparks
Republican
7,693
59.60%
Morgan Woodberry
Democratic
5,215
40.40%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Bo Mitchell
Democratic
9,091
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Bill Beck
Democratic
14,252
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Justin Jones
Democratic
8,011
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Jason L. Powell
Democratic
8,333
66.99%
Dia Hart
Republican
4,106
33.01%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Vincent Dixie
Democratic
11,325
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
John Ray Clemmons
Democratic
6,985
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Bob Freeman
Democratic
15,158
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Susan M Lynn
Republican
15,893
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Harold M. Love, Jr.
Democratic
10,009
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Caleb Hemmer
Democratic
14,076
52.62%
Michelle Foreman
Republican
12,674
47.38%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Darren Jernigan
Democratic
10,805
60.35%
Christopher Huff
Republican
7,100
39.65%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Gino Bulso
Republican
16,730
65.94%
Steven Cervantes
Democratic
8,643
34.06%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Jake McCalmon
Republican
16,696
69.37%
Kisha Davis
Democratic
7,373
30.63%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Scott E. Cepicky
Republican
15,078
70.70%
Jameson Manor
Democratic
6,248
29.30%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Sam Whitson
Republican
18,480
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Sabi (Doc) Kumar
Republican
14,554
100.00%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Jody Barrett
Republican
12,552
78.37%
Candie Loreeta Hedge
Democratic
3,203
20.00%
Leonard D. (Lenny) Ladner
Independent
262
1.64%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Kip Capley
Republican
14,584
81.71%
David P. Carson II
Democratic
3,264
18.29%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Mary J Littleton
Republican
13,077
73.62%
Krystle James
Democratic
4,685
26.38%
Candidate
Party
Votes
%
Todd Warner
Republican
13,527
73.93%
Angela Hughes
Democratic
4,771
26.07%
Click on the following links for election information in your county:
Andrea is a “unicorn,” born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. With a passion for words and story telling, she enjoys bringing stories to the Middle Tennessee community.