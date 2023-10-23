Novak Scores Twice in Predators 5-1 Win over Sharks



October 21, 2023 – Behind a two-goal performance from Tommy Novak, the Nashville Predators defeated the San Jose Sharks, 5-1, on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Ten different players found the scoresheet for Nashville, led by two points apiece from Novak (2g), Luke Evangelista (1g-1a), Kiefer Sherwood (1g-1a) and Gustav Nyquist (2a). Juuse Saros made 31 saves on 32 shots in net for the Preds, who improved to 3-3-0 on the season and 2-1-0 at home.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Sammy Snipes: Fagemo scored his first goal in gold on the power play in his regular-season debut with the Predators. Nashville claimed Fagemo on waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 2. Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, where he was fourth on his team in points with 44 (27g-17a) in 63 contests during his first full North American season. His 13 power-play goals were the second-most among Ontario skaters and were tied for the fifth-most in the AHL.

Woody Howe: Sherwood recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick (a goal, an assist and a fighting major) within the first nine minutes of the second period. His goal was his first of the season, assisted by Evangelista and Tyson Barrie. He dropped gloves with former Pred Luke Kunin at 8:52 of the middle frame to complete the trifecta.

Tommy Two-Goals: Novak scored twice, doubling his goal total for the season. He now leads the Predators with four goals through six games, and his three goals on the power play are also a team high.

Power Up: Fagemo and Novak both scored on the man advantage, giving the Predators back-to-back games with multiple power-play goals. Nashville now has five power-play tallies in the last three games.

Honorary Assist: Evangelista’s first goal of the season was made possible in large part by Preds Head Equipment Manager Pete Rogers, who swiftly replaced the forward’s broken stick in time for him to make the play on the breakaway.

Source: Nashville Preds via Emma Lingan

