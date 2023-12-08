Nothing Bundt Cakes to Open in Brentwood

Nothing Bundt Cakes is expanding to Brentwood.

The newest location in Williamson County will be located at Brentwood Place, 330 Franklin Road, next to the coffee shop Crema.

Franchise owners, Jay and Amy DeLuca, the operator of the Cool Springs location will also operate the Brentwood location. When asking about an open date for Brentwood, they hope to have the store open in early December.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in 1997. The bakery offers hand-crafted bundt cakes with a variety of flavors and sizes. Those interested in employment can apply for several positions here.