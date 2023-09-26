Nothing Bundt Cakes New Churro Dulce de Leche Flavor Available for Limited Time

Nothing Bundt Cakes releases a new limited-time popup flavor Churro Dulce de Leche for only two weeks starting September 25 through October 8, 2023.

A Bundt Cake nod to a Mexican classic. This delightful cinnamon spice cake is coated and topped with cinnamon sugar and filled with luscious dulce de leche!

Enjoy the NEW Churro Dulce de Leche Bundtlets for a limited time from 9/25-10/8, while supplies last.

Here are some locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Tennessee:

  • Franklin: 535 Cool Springs Boulevard #110
  • Nashville: 21 White Bridge Road Suite 111B
  • Murfreesboro: 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E
  • Mt. Juliet: 4110 North Mount Juliet Road
  • Hendersonville: 299-B Indian Lake Boulevard

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a bakery chain that sells bite-sized to tiered bundt cakes, plus gifts and party supplies. They also offer mini bundt cakes called Bundtinis and personal bundt cakes called Bundtlets.

