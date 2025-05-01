Nothing Bundt Cakes Launches NothingBundtMomSweepstakes for Mother’s Day

Nothing Bundt Cakes is making Mother’s Day extra sweet with the launch of its #NothingBundtMomSweepstakes*, offering a chance to surprise Mom with something special with a $3,000 Visa Gift Card. From April 29 through May 12, guests can enter to win and spoil Mom with the top prize or one of ten additional $100 gift cards.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the sweepstakes encourages fans to treat themselves and those they love by savoring meaningful moments together. One grand prize winner will receive the $3,000 gift card to create new experiences of joy and connection while honoring Mom.

Entries can be submitted at NothingBundtCakes.com/nothingbundtmom/ , with multiple ways to participate and increase the chances of winning:

Taking a photo with your mom and posting it on Instagram, tagging @nothingbundtcakes and including #NothingBundtMomSweepstakes

Downloading the Nothing Bundt Cakes app from the Apple App Store and Google Play >

and > Liking Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Instagram post announcing the sweepstakes and tagging a friend in the comments with #NothingBundtMomSweepstakes

Following Nothing Bundt Cakes on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

Source: Restaurant News

