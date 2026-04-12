Nothing Bundt Cakes Debuts Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl and Banana with NUTELLA

Nothing Bundt Cakes is welcoming spring 2026 with two limited-time flavors timed for the season’s busiest celebration calendar. Beginning April 13, 2026, the brand brings back its fan-favorite Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl, followed by a brand-new Banana Prepared with NUTELLA Pop-Up flavor arriving in May at bakeries nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Nothing Bundt Cakes Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl?

Originally offered as a limited-time Pop-Up flavor last year, the Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl returns in all sizes after strong guest demand. The flavor combines the brand’s signature white cake swirled and filled with creamy cheesecake filling, then swirled and drizzled with real strawberry glaze and topped with graham streusel. It will be available April 13 through May 31, while supplies last.

What Is the Nothing Bundt Cakes Banana Prepared with NUTELLA Flavor?

The Banana Prepared with NUTELLA is a brand-new Pop-Up flavor featuring banana cake swirled and filled with a creamy chocolate hazelnut filling, crowned with the brand’s signature cream cheese frosting, drizzled with NUTELLA and finished with a dried banana chip. This flavor will be available May 18–31 in Bundtlet size only, while supplies last.

What New Seasonal Decorations Is Nothing Bundt Cakes Offering?

Alongside both flavors, Nothing Bundt Cakes is rolling out new seasonal decorations and retail items for spring celebrations. New additions include butterfly-themed designs, decorative picks in butterfly, flower and rose styles, new cake boxes, serving pieces and new Bundtlet shopper bags for easy gifting. These items are designed to support Mother’s Day, graduation parties, teacher appreciation and other May festivities.

Where Can You Order Nothing Bundt Cakes Spring Flavors?

Both limited-time flavors will be available at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide while supplies last. Guests can find the nearest bakery or order online for pickup or delivery at NothingBundtCakes.com, or through the Nothing Bundt Cakes mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Source: Restaurant News

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