Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

Nothing Bundt Cakes is hosting a ribbon cutting on Monday, February 5, for its new store in Brentwood at 330 Franklin Road.

As owners of seven Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries in Ohio and Tennessee, Amy and Jay DeLuca are excited for the opening of this new location. “We absolutely believe in this market and are excited to bring jobs and joy to many more communities in and around Nashville,” explained Mr. DeLuca in a release. “Middle Tennessee is so diverse – hospitals and healthcare, music and entertainment, the automotive industry, professional sports and higher education. We love the vibrancy and warmth in both the business and community environments. It also fits us well to live in Music City as we are huge country music fans!”

Nothing Bundt Cakes has been celebrating its grand opening all weekend and will continue on Monday with a ribbon cutting and an opportunity to get a free bundtlet

Monday, February 5

11 a.m. – Ribbon cutting with the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce All Day – Join their eClub in Bakery to receive a Free Bundtlet with purchase of one



The DeLucas say there will be more locations to open soon. “We are actively looking for real estate in Spring Hill, north Nashville and The Gulch. We are open to opportunities in other neighborhoods as well,” shared Mrs. DeLuca. “The Nashville Nothing Bundt Cakes was the first bakery east of the Mississippi for the brand and we want to continue to celebrate more moments – big and small – in this special area of the country.”

Hours of operation for the Brentwood location will be Monday – Saturday, 9 am – 7pm, and closed on Sunday.