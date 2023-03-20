Notable Nashville Restaurant Expanding to The Factory at Franklin

Etch, a longstanding restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, will open in Franklin, reports Nashville Business Journal.

This will be the second location for Etch, the first one opened in downtown Nashville on Demonbreun Street.

Details of the restaurant shared by the Business Journal state it will seat 150 with 5,000 square feet that includes a dining room, bar, and patio seating.

Etch is bringing its signature dishes to Franklin like the popular roasted cauliflower appetizer.

“This is a proud moment for me and all that my team has achieved. The team’s commitment to culture, creativity and consistency — example being the longstanding favorite roasted cauliflower dish — has allowed us to be tightly embraced in Nashville for more than a decade,” said Paquette to the Nashville Business Journal.

With years of experience in Nashville, this will be Chef Paquette’s third restaurant – Etch in downtown Nashville, Etc. in Green Hills and Etch in Franklin. She also serves in menu development for Jaspers Restaurant on West End Avenue.

As part of 4Top Hospitality group, other restaurant holdings include Char, Amerigo, and Saltine in Mississippi.

Other restaurants announced to open at The Factory include Edley’s, Two Hands, Otaku Ramen and Grays Fine Cheese.