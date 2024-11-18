Notable Nashville Business Mogul Bill Freeman Dies

Notable Nashville business mogul, Bill Freeman has died. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’ Connell shared the news on X on Sunday.

Tonight, we lost Bill Freeman. Bill was many things—real estate visionary, mayoral candidate, pilot, media magnate, staunch Democrat—and friend. Our city, state, and nation are better for his tenacity and commitment. We will miss him dearly, and my heart is with his family. — Freddie O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) November 18, 2024



Freeman has a long list of accomplishments, including chairman and co-founder of Freeman Webb Company, owner of FW Publishing, former director of the Downtown Urban Development for the Metropolitan Nashville Development and Housing Agency, mayoral candidate, J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board member (appointed by President Biden) and former Treasurer for the Tennessee Democratic Party, just to name a few.

The Nashville Scene reports Freeman died by suicide at his Green Hills home on Sunday night at the age of 73. In 2018, Freeman and his business partner Jimmy Webb purchased Nashville Scene and its sister publications via FW Publishing.

No additional details have been released. You can learn more about Bill Freeman here.

