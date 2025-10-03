North Italia’s Pumpkin Praline Butter Cake Returns for Fall

October 3, 2025 – North Italia, the beloved Italian restaurant known for its handmade pastas and wood-fired pizzas, is celebrating the arrival of fall with the highly anticipated return of its Pumpkin Praline Butter Cake.

This seasonal sensation puts an autumnal spin on North Italia’s signature butter cake, combining the warm flavors of fall with indulgent Italian-inspired techniques. The dessert features a luscious creamy pumpkin seed praline layered over velvety white chocolate custard, all crowned with toasted Italian meringue and finished with a delicate white chocolate crumble.

The limited-time dessert is available now at both North Italia locations in Middle Tennessee – Cool Springs in Franklin and Green Hills in Nashville – for dine-in and takeout while supplies last.

For more information, to view the full menu, or to make a reservation, visit https://www.northitalia.com.

