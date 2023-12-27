Nordstrom Rack to Open in Franklin

Nordstrom announced it will open a Nordstrom Rack in Franklin in the fall of 2024.

The 24,000-square-foot store will be located in Cool Springs Market, a popular shopping center that includes Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kroger, and DSW. Cool Springs Market is owned and managed by Kite Realty Group Trust.

“We look forward to being a part of the Franklin community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

With this new location, Nordstrom expands its physical footprint and economic impact in Tennessee. Nordstrom operates four Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Tennessee, generating nearly 500 jobs statewide.