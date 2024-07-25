Nordstrom Rack in Franklin Sets Open Date

Last year, Nordstrom announced it would open a Nordstrom Rack in Franklin. Now, the wait is almost over. A sign was placed on the building stating the open date will be Thursday, September 5th.

The 24,000-square-foot store will be located in Cool Springs Market, a popular shopping center that includes Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kroger, and DSW. Cool Springs Market is owned and managed by Kite Realty Group Trust.

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

With this new location, Nordstrom expands its physical footprint and economic impact in Tennessee. Nordstrom operates four Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Tennessee, generating nearly 500 jobs statewide. Those seeking employment can apply for a job in the Franklin location here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email