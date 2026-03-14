Norah O’Donnell and Kate Andersen Brower to Headline The Hermitage’s 125th Annual Spring Outing

The Andrew Jackson Foundation, which owns and operates The Hermitage, Andrew Jackson’s historic home and Presidential site, announced that respected journalists and authors Norah O’Donnell and Kate Andersen Brower will lead this year’s Spring Outing luncheon as its keynote speakers.

The Spring Outing, which began as a picnic on the main lawn of The Hermitage for the Ladies’ Hermitage Association, has grown into a cherished annual tradition, attracting hundreds each year, and one of the site’s signature fundraisers to support the ongoing operation and preservation of The Hermitage. This year marks a particularly special milestone, celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Spring Outing in concurrence with the 250th anniversary of the United States. Chaired by Suzanne Smothers, Robi Warner, and Jennifer Stadler with Susan Basham serving as honorary chair, the 125th annual Spring Outing will be held on May 13, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s keynote speakers will be Norah O’Donnell and Kate Andersen Brower, whose recently released book We the Women: The Hidden Heroes Who Built America highlights the unsung women who helped shaped the history of the United States since its conception in 1776.

Norah O’Donnell is a multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist, trusted broadcaster, CBS News Senior Correspondent, 60 Minutes Contributing Correspondent, and former anchor of CBS Evening News. With over two decades of experience covering the most pivotal moments of our time, she has interviewed world leaders, reported from conflict zones, and shaped national conversations on politics, global affairs, and gender equity. She has covered eight presidential elections, interviewed every living U.S. president, and in 2024, conducted a historic interview with Pope Francis — his first-ever with an American journalist. O’Donnell’s investigative journalism has led to significant policy changes, particularly in her reporting on sexual assault in the U.S. military, which earned her a duPont-Columbia Award and Scripps Howard Award. She has also received multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards, a Sigma Delta Chi Award, and several Gracie Awards for her work in broadcast journalism.

Kate Andersen Brower is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller The Residence, which inspired a Netflix series produced by Shonda Rhimes, and New York Times bestseller First Women, as well as Team Of Five, First In Line, the children’s book Exploring the White House, and Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, which is the first authorized biography of the star. Kate covered the Obama administration for Bloomberg News. She is also a former CBS News staffer and Fox News producer. Kate has written for the New York Times, Vanity Fair, and the Washington Post.

This year’s Spring Outing will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at The Hermitage (4580 Rachel’s Lane Nashville, TN 37076). Tickets begin at $300 and are available for purchase at www.thehermitage.com/spring-outing. Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage is located at 4580 Rachels Ln, Nashville.

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