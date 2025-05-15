Noodles & Company Unveils Fully Reimagined Menu with Bold New Flavors

No one knows noodles like Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) and now, the fast-casual restaurant is marking a new beginning with its reinvented menu. Starting today, guests can visit Noodles locations nationwide to experience vibrant new flavors, inspired ingredients, and fresh takes on the classic dishes they love, with two-thirds of the menu new or improved.

No Noodle Left Unturned

After 18 months of passion, perseverance, and relentless testing and innovation, Noodles & Company’s refreshed menu delivers a more satisfying, tastefully curated experience while offering variety for every palate. From perfectly matched noodle shapes that maximize sauce coverage to layered flavors featuring premium ingredients like roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and pickled red onions, every dish is thoughtfully crafted. Whether guests crave comfort, spice, or global inspiration, the new menu ensures a flavorful option for everyone.

New items on the menu include:

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac & Cheese : Elbow noodles in creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce with parmesan-crusted chicken, topped with Buffalo sauce, green onions, crispy onions and a drizzle of ranch.

: Elbow noodles in creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce with parmesan-crusted chicken, topped with Buffalo sauce, green onions, crispy onions and a drizzle of ranch. Garlic Bacon Crunch Mac & Cheese : Elbow noodles in a creamy garlic cheddar sauce with bacon and white cheddar, topped with crispy onions, parmesan cheese and fresh herbs.

: Elbow noodles in a creamy garlic cheddar sauce with bacon and white cheddar, topped with crispy onions, parmesan cheese and fresh herbs. Pulled Pork BBQ Mac & Cheese : Elbow noodles in creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce with smoky pulled pork, topped with tangy BBQ sauce, green onions and crispy onions.

: Elbow noodles in creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce with smoky pulled pork, topped with tangy BBQ sauce, green onions and crispy onions. Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine : Fettuccine noodles in Cajun-spiced alfredo sauce with shrimp, bacon and roasted red peppers, topped with parmesan and green onions.

: Fettuccine noodles in Cajun-spiced alfredo sauce with shrimp, bacon and roasted red peppers, topped with parmesan and green onions. Green Goddess Cobb Salad : Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, feta, grape tomatoes, Persian cucumber, pickled red onions, garlic croutons and green goddess ranch dressing.

: Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, feta, grape tomatoes, Persian cucumber, pickled red onions, garlic croutons and green goddess ranch dressing. Lemon Parmesan Broccoli: Fresh broccoli florets topped with salted butter, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, parsley, and lemon.

Fan Favorites, Reimagined.

The refreshed menu also brings an exciting new take on current guest favorites—now richer, saucier, with more vegetables and elevated finishes than ever:

Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese : Noodles’ most beloved dish—formerly known as Wisconsin Mac & Cheese—is now even better. Cheesier and creamier than ever, this fan-favorite features elbow noodles smothered in a creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce, then topped with a sprinkle of shredded cheese.

: Noodles’ most beloved dish—formerly known as Wisconsin Mac & Cheese—is now even better. Cheesier and creamier than ever, this fan-favorite features elbow noodles smothered in a creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce, then topped with a sprinkle of shredded cheese. Rigatoni Rosa: Formerly known as Penne Rosa, this elevated dish now has more of the spicy tomato cream sauce guests love, slow-roasted tomatoes, 18-month aged Parmesan, and hearty rigatoni noodles that soak up every velvety bite of its delicious sauce.

Formerly known as Penne Rosa, this elevated dish now has more of the spicy tomato cream sauce guests love, slow-roasted tomatoes, 18-month aged Parmesan, and hearty rigatoni noodles that soak up every velvety bite of its delicious sauce. Basil Pesto Cavatappi: A fan-favorite made even better, now with more of its signature basil pesto sauce, fire-roasted tomatoes, and aged Parmesan for a deeper, more indulgent flavor in every forkful.

A fan-favorite made even better, now with more of its signature basil pesto sauce, fire-roasted tomatoes, and aged Parmesan for a deeper, more indulgent flavor in every forkful. Chicken Caesar Salad: A fresh take on a timeless classic, featuring crisp romaine, grilled chicken, new buttery herb croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing, all finished with an irresistible combination of grated and shaved Parmesan for added depth and texture.

Staying true to its commitment to freshness, Noodles & Company continues to hand-chop vegetables and prepare noodles in-house daily—never relying on freezers, just fresh, high-quality ingredients. To enhance both flavor and presentation, each dish is finished with premium touches like freshly chopped Italian parsley, crispy onions, and 18-month aged Parmesan, creating a meal that’s as visually stunning as it is delicious. Every bowl is made to order, guaranteeing a hot, flavorful experience in every bite.

Goodness Guarantee

Noodles & Company stands behind its menu with the Goodness Guarantee, giving guests the confidence to explore new flavors risk-free. Guests are encouraged to step outside their comfort zones and explore new flavors with the assurance that if they don’t love their entrée, they can exchange it for a different dish at no cost. This commitment reflects Noodles’ dedication to delivering an exceptional dining experience, ensuring that every guest leaves satisfied. Learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee .

Get more with Noodles Rewards

Noodles Rewards members don’t just earn points—they unlock exclusive perks, special savings, and more ways to enjoy bold, flavor-packed dishes. Signing up is free and easy through the Noodles app or Rewards page, and new members receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase. Members earn points on every order, redeemable for craveable favorites, and through the end of March, they can score double points on the new menu. Plus, with birthday rewards, surprise offers, and exclusive deals through the Extra Goodness perk, there’s always something to look forward to. Join today and start earning delicious rewards!

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has offered a menu devoted to noodles – a variety of expertly crafted bowls to satisfy every craving and deliver the perfect bite, every time. From indulgent, cheesy Mac to globally inspired favorites like Japanese Pan Noodles, our menu is crafted to satisfy every craving, surprise the senses, and inspire flavor exploration. With over 460 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on a culture of flavor, innovation, and people-first values. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs (2024, 2025) and named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, we’re redefining what it means to be a fast-casual favorite. Our commitment to our people has also earned us a spot on Forbes’ lists of Best Employers for Diversity (2021–2024) and Best Employers for Women (2021, 2024), as well as QSR’s Best Brands to Work For (2022, 2023). At Noodles, we believe in the power of great food, great people, and great experiences—which is why we invest in industry-leading benefits, foster an inclusive culture, and continually evolve to meet the needs of our guests. Ready to find your next favorite dish? Visit www.noodles.com to explore the menu and find a location near you.

Source: Noodles & Company

