Noodles & Company Teams Up with Chrissy Teigen’s CRAVINGS for Spring Menu

Noodles & Company has partnered with CRAVINGS™ by Chrissy Teigen on a limited-time spring collaboration available nationwide through May 31, 2026. The menu pairing centers on a new seasonal entrée and a signature sweet treat, combining the chain’s culinary roots with the approachable comfort food spirit that defines the CRAVINGS™ brand. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Chrissy Teigen CRAVINGS™ Bundle at Noodles & Company?

The Chrissy Teigen’s CRAVINGS™ bundle pairs two limited-time items: the new Chicken Artichoke & Asparagus Rigatoni entrée and the CRAVINGS™-Inspired Crispy dessert. The bundle is available at Noodles & Company locations nationwide through May 31, 2026.

What Is the Chicken Artichoke & Asparagus Rigatoni?

The Chicken Artichoke & Asparagus Rigatoni is a spring-forward pasta featuring tender chicken, artichokes, and fresh asparagus tossed in a light garlic-herb sauce. The dish highlights seasonal vegetables and offers a lighter take on comfort food compared to heavier pasta options.

What Is the CRAVINGS™-Inspired Crispy?

The CRAVINGS™-Inspired Crispy is a limited-time dessert inspired by the CRAVINGS™ Glorious Golden Cookie Mix. It features corn flakes, peanut butter, and butterscotch chips, delivering a sweet-and-salty twist on Noodles & Company’s signature crispy treat.

When Is the Noodles & Company x CRAVINGS™ Collaboration Available?

The collaboration launched in May 2026, timed ahead of Mother’s Day, and runs through May 31, 2026. Both items in the bundle are available for a limited time only at participating Noodles & Company locations nationwide.

How Can Customers Get Rewards at Noodles & Company?

New Noodles Rewards members receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more. Membership is free through the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. Members earn points on every order redeemable for free favorites and receive early access to new menu items, exclusive offers, and birthday rewards.

Source: Noodles & Company