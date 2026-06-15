Noodles & Company Launches Wedding Catering with $10K Honeymoon Giveaway

Noodles & Company is bringing its globally inspired noodle bowls, mac & cheese, and comfort-food classics to wedding celebrations with a new line of catering offerings. The fast-casual chain announced the launch alongside a limited-time catering promotion and a $10,000 honeymoon giveaway for one lucky couple. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Included in Noodles’ Wedding Catering Menu?

Noodles & Company built its wedding catering lineup to fit celebrations of every size, from engagement parties and bridal showers to rehearsal dinners, receptions, and late-night bites after the dance floor clears. The menu includes:

Customizable pasta trays

Mac & cheese bars

Salads

Sides

Desserts

Beverages

Every order also comes with serving utensils, plates, napkins, and cutlery, so couples can spend less time on logistics and more time enjoying their celebration.

How Can Couples Get 15% Off and Enter the Honeymoon Giveaway?

Couples placing a qualifying wedding-related catering order of $1,000 or more with promo code ENGAGED15 between June 9 and July 15, 2026, will receive 15% off their order. These orders are also automatically entered for a chance to win a $10,000 honeymoon giveaway.*

What Is The Noodley Weds Series?

To bring the new catering line to life, Noodles & Company is partnering with creator couple Brayden and Nicole (@BraydenNicoleEats) for a series called The Noodley Weds. The series follows the couple’s journey from engagement through their wedding day, with new episodes rolling out across Noodles’ social channels through late October and culminating with their wedding.

Where Can Couples Learn More About Noodles Wedding Catering?

Couples interested in booking can find full menu options and promotion details at noodles.com/wedding-catering.

Source: Noodles & Company