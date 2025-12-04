Noodles & Company Launches SNICKERS Holiday Dessert

Dec. 1, 2025 – Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the fast-casual favorite known for craveable, globally inspired noodle dishes, is inviting guests to take a break this busy holiday season and treat themselves to the chocolatey, smooth crunch of the Holiday Crispy made with SNICKERS®. Available for a limited time this December while supplies last for just $3.50, this seasonal treat combines Noodles & Company’s iconic chewy, buttery rice crispy with the signature caramel and peanut-filled goodness of the SNICKERS® bar.

A Little Treat from Noodles & Company This Holiday Season

From the midday slump to the end-of-day unwind, our little treats get us through the day. In fact, 60% of consumers say they actively budget for little treats. During the last few months of the year, when every minute feels busy, Noodles & Company is reminding guests to slow down and take a moment for themselves with the Holiday Crispy made with SNICKERS®. Whether you’re taking a bite in between errands or sharing with your loved ones, the sweet, indulgent SNICKERS®-infused Crispy is the perfect way to add a little extra joy to your day.

Made fresh in-house every day, inventory is limited this holiday season. Order at your nearest Noodles & Company or online at Noodles.com, while supplies last.

Join Noodles Rewards for Perks and Points

Noodles Rewards is free and easy to join on the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. Rewards members earn points on every order to redeem for freebies in the rewards store. Members also enjoy early access to new menu items, exclusive offers tailored to their preferences, surprise deals, and even a special birthday reward. Even better? New rewards members will earn a free entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more.

