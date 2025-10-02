Noodles & Company Celebrates 30th Birthday with Throwback $4.95 Prices

Sept. 30, 2025 – Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the fast-casual known for globally inspired, flavor-packed noodle bowls, is celebrating its 30th birthday at all locations nationwide. From Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, guests can enjoy ’90s pricing on classic dishes that helped launch the brand. The dates honor the company’s 30th birthday on Oct. 4 and National Noodle Day on Oct. 6.

Throwback Birthday Bash: fan-favorite dishes at ’90s prices

Mixtapes may have turned into playlists, and VHS nights into endless streaming, but one thing hasn’t changed in 30 years: the reasons guests love Noodles. Whether it’s a warm bowl of Creamy Mac or your favorite noodle dish, Noodles has always been about comfort by the bowlful, and the best celebrations still come with noodles.

From Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, Noodles Rewards members can enjoy these Throwback Classics for $4.95 each: Buttered Noodles, Creamy Mac & Cheese, Pesto Cavatappi, Pad Thai, Japanese Pan Noodles, Garlic Tortelloni, and Pasta Fresca. Many of these staples have been on the menu since the beginning and have only improved over time through delicious upgrades and premium ingredients, while staying true to the flavors guests love.

How to join the celebration

No gift needed, just an appetite. Sign up for Noodles Rewards to unlock $4.95 classics, birthday perks, and exclusive surprises at noodles.com/rewards. Members earn points with every dollar spent, receive offers tailored to their tastes, and enjoy perks like early access to new menu items. And since it’s our birthday, let us celebrate yours too with a special birthday reward waiting for you. Plus, new members earn a free entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more.

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Creamy Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles.

Source: Noodles & Company

