Noodles & Company Brings Back Fan-Favorite Steak Stroganoff

Noodles & Company is bringing back its popular Steak Stroganoff for a limited time starting January 2026, responding to overwhelming customer demand. The fast-casual restaurant chain’s signature dish features wavy egg noodles in a rich mushroom-sherry cream sauce, topped with tender marinated steak, Parmesan cheese, and fresh Italian parsley. The return comes after passionate fan requests across social media platforms, prompting the brand to create AI-powered “drAImatic reenactments” based on real customer posts.

What Makes Steak Stroganoff Special at Noodles & Company

The Steak Stroganoff combines traditional comfort food elements with Noodles & Company’s globally-inspired approach to fast-casual dining. The dish centers on wavy egg noodles enveloped in a creamy mushroom-sherry sauce that creates the foundation for the rich, savory flavors. Marinated steak pieces add protein and texture, while Parmesan cheese and Italian parsley provide finishing touches that enhance both presentation and taste.

“Our guests are at the center of how we shape our menu,” said Joe Christina, president and chief executive officer at Noodles & Company. “We’re thankful for the fans who patiently – or sometimes not so patiently – waited for its return, and we’re excited to welcome this nostalgic, timeless favorite back as the temperatures drop.”

How Fan Demand Influenced the Menu Decision

Social media played a crucial role in Steak Stroganoff’s return to Noodles & Company locations. Customer posts demonstrated how deeply the dish resonated with regular guests, showing connections to personal memories, dining rituals, and cravings. The company’s marketing team worked with creative agency Fortnight Collective to transform genuine fan submissions into promotional content celebrating customer devotion.

“Steak Stroganoff fans did more than ask for its return; they showed us how deeply this dish is woven into their rituals, memories, and cravings, and we listened,” said Stacy Moss, vice president of marketing at Noodles & Company. The brand used AI as a creative tool to amplify authentic customer emotions while maintaining human oversight of the campaign’s direction and messaging.

Chief StroganOff-icer Competition Details and Prizes

Noodles & Company is hosting its first Chief StroganOff-icer casting call from February 10 through February 25, 2026. The competition seeks the most dedicated Steak Stroganoff enthusiast who consistently orders the dish during its limited availability periods and actively engages with Noodles Rewards.

Competition timeline and entry process:

February 10-12: Fans post dramatic Steak Stroganoff monologues in Instagram comments on the official casting call post

Week of February 17: Public voting determines the Chief StroganOff-icer winner

Follow @noodlescompany on Instagram for complete entry requirements starting February 10

Winner receives:

Free bowl gift card valid every week throughout 2026

Exclusive Stroganoff-themed merchandise

Personal monologue transformed into AI-powered promotional content

Feature across Noodles & Company social channels and website

Noodles Rewards Program Benefits for Stroganoff Fans

The Noodles Rewards loyalty program provides members with exclusive access to limited-time menu items like Steak Stroganoff along with ongoing perks. New members receive a free regular entrée after making their first purchase of $10 or more. The program operates through the Noodles mobile app or website at noodles.com/rewards, with no membership fees.

Members earn points on every order that can be redeemed for free menu items. Additional benefits include early access to new dishes, members-only promotional offers, surprise deals throughout the year, and special birthday rewards. The program helps dedicated Stroganoff fans track limited-time availability and receive notifications when the dish returns to locations.

Visit noodles.com for more information about Steak Stroganoff availability and Noodles Rewards membership.

