Nonprofit Partners with Stoney Creek Farm to Host Children’s Wellness Pop-up

Recently, on a brisk March day, sixty children ages 4-11 got off their devices and into nature at Stoney Creek Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, near Nashville, thanks to Serenata Wellness a local nonprofit focused on community wellness.

Partnering with Serenata Wellness, Stoney Creek Farm’s Nature Explorer’s program cohosted this inaugural two-hour children’s wellness pop-up event, designed to appeal to school groups and families. Young participants were led along a trail through the woods with theatrical storytelling and simple games-based activities. While having a rollicking good time in the sunshine and fresh air, they also experienced imaginative play.

The children immersed themselves in several hours of outdoor imaginative play based on “The Return of the Dragon-fly Whisperers,” a Timbalaya story. Timbalaya is a UK-based children’s entertainment company dedicated to helping children stretch their imagination through innovative and exciting creative play in nature. Serenata has the license for middle Tennessee to deliver children’s pop-up wellness experiences based upon this story.

Imaginative play, according to Dr. Pam Kaufman, co-founder of Serenata Wellness, is key to children’s well-being. Dr. Kaufman points out that imaginative play helps kids do much more than simply entertain themselves and their friends. It also helps them develop critical thinking skills, follow simple directions, expand language use and understanding, increase social skills, and manage emotions.

This experience of imaginative play by Timbalaya uses Georgina Parfitt’s book as a springboard. The young participants at Stoney Creek Farm encountered “The Return of the Dragon-fly Whisperers” while enjoying numerous opportunities to play games, journal, and practice mindfulness in a natural environment where artificial light is exchanged for forest bathing. Children found themselves at the center of a story in a fantastical land. Two teachers, Cori Williams and Gina Williams, led the children through a range of individual and group play activities and adventures, allowing the children to co-create their own story and just have fun. Through it all they discovered a sense of purpose and the belief that they can e9ect change and maybe even “Save the day!”

Cori Williams & Gina Williams, both teachers at the Nature Explorers School at Stoney Creek Farm, who helped deliver the experience said: “At Nature Explorers we value imagination and time outdoors, whether through our homeschool tutorial, family enrichment days, or weekend children’s classes. Partnering with Serenata Wellness to bring the Timbalaya event to our location was a no-brainer! Our students enjoyed stretching their imaginations and exploring through the woods as we saw the farm transformed into the magical land of Timbalaya! What better time than spring or summer to get our children out into nature–the healthiest possible environment! For more information on how to help your children play, imagine, and discover through this new, low-cost, pop-up outdoor event, contact Serenata Wellness at www.serenatawellness.org.