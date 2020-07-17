



Local nonprofit David’s Dream was created six years ago as a way to remember David Ooi who lost his life to cancer. David died on July 20, 2014, following a relapse of brain cancer, which he had so bravely fought. He had spent the entire summer volunteering with underprivileged children. Following his death, his mom wanted to honor his beautiful soul and so David’s Dream was born.

The nonprofit was created to serve children in need. Each year they hold a fundraiser so they can provide shoes to refugee children in the area.

Due to COVID, they have created an online shop where each purchase will go to fund their program.

Shopping at David’s Dream Fundraising site is now open until August 2. Items you can purchase include face masks in a variety of colors with the David’s Dream logo. You can also select from an array of patterned masks which include tie-dye, and other small prints.

In addition, you will find women’s and men’s shirts and hats and women’s performance tanks with the David’s Dream logo. All items for sale on the website are less than $20. Orders placed now will not ship until after the end date of August 2.

Find the online fundraiser here.

To learn more about David’s Dream Foundation, visit their website here.



