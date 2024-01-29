Nominations Open For the 2024 Cumberland Sports Hall of Fame Class

LEBANON, Tenn. –The Cumberland University Athletic Department is accepting nominations for the Class of 2024 Sports Hall of Fame until Friday, March 1, 2024. Nominations must be made in writing and include full justification for the nomination, including statistics, honors, awards and any other pertinent information about the nominee. The 2024 Hall of Fame dinner is set for Friday, October 11, at 6 p.m. in Alumni Hall.

The purpose of the Sports Hall of Fame is to identify and honor in a permanent manner those individuals who have achieved excellence in athletics at Cumberland University. Individuals who shall be designed as eligible for the Sports Hall of Fame honors are those who:

A. Have achieved excellence in athletics at Cumberland University, having earned at least one (1) letter for sports activities on an intercollegiate level, and have officially disassociated as a student for a period of at least five (5) years, or

B. Have advanced and enhanced the concept of athletics at Cumberland University through their talents as coaches, or

C. Have contributed to the advancement of athletics at Cumberland University, and who are classified as non-athletes or coaches, and who may or may not have matriculated at Cumberland.

How to Nominate:

Interested individuals can visit the official nomination form (http://tinyurl.com/2x57dz72) and provide the necessary details. Whether it’s a standout athlete, a dedicated coach, or a behind-the-scenes contributor, this is the chance to shine a spotlight on those who have made Cumberland proud through their passion and commitment to sports.

The Cumberland Sports Hall of Fame exists to honor the outstanding individuals who have left an indelible mark on the sports landscape of our community. As we open the doors to nominations for the 2024 Hall of Fame Class, we invite everyone to reflect on the incredible achievements and moments that have defined Cumberland’s sporting history.

Nominations are welcome across various categories, including but not limited to athletes who have demonstrated exceptional skill, coaches who have inspired and led their teams to victory, and contributors who have played a crucial role in the development and promotion of sports within Cumberland.

The Hall of Fame committee encourages the Cumberland community to actively participate in this process. Spread the word, share the nomination link on social media, and let your fellow sports enthusiasts know about this exciting opportunity to celebrate our local sports legends.

Deadline and Announcement:

Make sure to submit your nominations before the deadline of March 1, 2024. The Hall of Fame committee will carefully review all submissions and announce the inductees for the 2024 Hall of Fame Class later in the month of March.

It’s time to honor greatness and celebrate the rich sports heritage of Cumberland. The Cumberland Sports Hall of Fame eagerly awaits your nominations for the 2024 Class.