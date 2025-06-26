Nominations Open for 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee Contest

By
Source Staff
-

The Tennessee Manufacturers Association is proud to announce that the 2025 “Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee” contest is now live. This annual event highlights the diversity of Tennessee’s manufacturing sector while promoting greater awareness of the rewarding career opportunities it offers.

From food and beverages to motor vehicles, appliances, and machinery, the contest invites the public to showcase the incredible products made right in our local communities. Once a nomination is submitted, the product will compete in a popular vote round in July. The Top 16 Tennessee-made products then advance to compete to win the ultimate prize – being named the Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee!

2025 Key Contest Dates to Remember:

  • Nominations Open: June 16 – June 30
  • Nominations Announced: July 14
  • Popular Round Voting July 15 – July 29
  • Top 16 Voting: August 5 – August 12
  • Top 8 Voting: August 15 – August 22
  • Final Voting (Top Four): September 9 – September 26
  • Winner Announced: October 1
The top four finalists will be invited to showcase their products at the Tennessee Manufacturing Excellence Luncheon on October 1, 2025, in Lebanon, Tennessee, where the winner will be formally announced.
“Last year’s contest attracted over 100 nominations and received more than 75,000 votes”, says Josh Brown, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce CEO. “We are excited to celebrate the amazing work happening in our communities and highlight the quality and craftsmanship that go into everything made in Tennessee.”
The contest is proudly co-sponsored by UT CIS, the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Tennessee Manufacturers Association, and the Smart Factory Institute TN.
For details and updates regarding the contest, visit the Coolest Thing Made in TN  website.
