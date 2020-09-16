Nominate Your Favorite Teacher to Receive Loveless Cafe Biscuit Delivery

The Loveless Cafe, home of Nashville’s favorite biscuit, is celebrating one of its most beloved times of the year – National Biscuit Month! To recognize the month, the Loveless Cafe is spreading the love to local teachers in Davidson and Williamson County to honor them for their unwavering dedication and service.

To show appreciation for their commitment, during each week in September, the Loveless Cafe will select one teacher to receive a hot biscuit delivery. The Cafe is accepting nominations now and will select a winner each Friday in September to receive a delivery of its iconic biscuits the following week.

“At the Loveless Cafe, we pride ourselves in providing a place where our guests can share scratch-made Southern meals and create unforgettable memories around the table,” says Wendy Felts, Community Relations Manager of the Loveless Cafe. “During these unprecedented times, it is our pleasure to honor local teachers as they begin to navigate uncharted waters. We hope our biscuits can serve as a salute and token of love to show our support for their service.”

For more information and to nominate your favorite teacher for a Loveless Cafe biscuit delivery, click the following link http://www.lovelesscafe.com/NBM2020. You can also find the Loveless Cafe’s scratch-made biscuits at the Biscuit Kitchen drive-thru located at the Natchez Trace Market outside the Loveless Cafe.

About the Loveless Cafe

Established in 1951 and serves more than half a million guests a year, the Loveless Cafe is a Nashville landmark that stays true to its Southern flavor. Its welcoming neon sign on Highway 100 promises hot biscuits and country ham every day, drawing food enthusiasts, locals, out-of-town guests and celebrities alike. The Loveless Cafe is rooted in the traditions of comfort, home-cooked meals and down-home hospitality. To learn more, visit www.lovelesscafe.com.