Nolenville High Band Director Wins Manilow Music Award

Nolensville High band director Benjamin Easley is the winner of the Manilow Music Teacher Award for the Nashville area.

Presented by the Manilow Music Project created by Barry Manilow, the award recognizes an outstanding music teacher who helps bring music to life for their students. As the winner in the Nashville area, Easley will receive a $5,000 cash prize and $5,000 Manilow Bucks credits that may be used to purchase instruments for his classroom.

“I am honored to receive this award,” Easley said. “My music educator parents raised me with Manilow’s music, so I am especially grateful for the opportunity to both meet the artist and receive his support for Nolensville Band. As a newer band program, this generous award will facilitate new instrument purchases to positively impact our students’ music education experiences. Thanks to the community of Nolensville and all who voted to support us.”

Easley was one of 10 finalists in Nashville along with Centennial High’s Johnathan Vest and Franklin High’s Michael Holland. The winner was decided through community voting.

In addition to the monetary prizes, Easley will also be invited to an upcoming Barry Manilow concert and be presented the award in a backstage meet-and-greet.

