Nolensville’s Kali Donuts & More to Close After Less Than a Year in Business

Kali Donuts & More, which opened in March 2025, announced it will close on January 25 after less than a year in business.

Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “It is hard for me to bring the sad news of Kali’s Donuts & More closing.. We are trying to find a new home but until then Sunday January 25th will be our last day open to the public and yes all catering orders will be fulfilled.. Please come & treat yourself one last time.. we will be making extra goodies Saturday & Sunday!!!”

The message continued, “We want to express our appreciation & gratitude to all our amazing clients & friends that have supported us from day one!! Thank you, thank you & thank you… please let us know if there are any special request before we go!!! Thank you for all the special memories….”

Kali’s Donuts & More is located at 7186 Nolensville Road, Nolensville in the former House of Bread spot. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 6 am – 1 pm, and Sunday 8 am – 1 pm.

