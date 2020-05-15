



The annual Buttercup Festival in Nolensville has been postponed for a second time. The event was originally set to take place in April but then rescheduled for June due to ongoing concerns around CVOID-19.

Now, the festival is postponed until September.

Via Facebook, they shared, “So sad to have to make this announcement. The Buttercup Festival has been postponed again.😔 We are working on a new date in September. So stay tuned!”

For the latest news, follow Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival on Facebook.



