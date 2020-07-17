



After two postponements, the annual Buttercup Festival in Nolensville has officially canceled the 2020 event.

Via Facebook, they shared, “Due to the Town of Nolensville not issuing permits any sooner than August 29th, if then, we are regretful that we must cancel the Buttercup Festival this year. We gave it good try and hope everyone has a safe and healthy rest of the year.”

The date for the 2021 festival will be April 10.

Originally, the 2020 festival was to take place in April but was rescheduled for June and then again for September until its recent cancelation due to concerns regarding COVID.

For the latest news, follow Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival on Facebook.



