Nolensville’s Antiques, Collectibles and Garden Show Returns April 21-23

After a two-year hiatus, the Nolensville Historical Society is happy to present its Antiques, Collectibles, and Garden Show on April 21-23 at Historic Nolensville School. Vendors will showcase hand-crafted items and garden decor, original paintings, vintage, and antique collectibles and smalls, books, plants, and more.

Visitors can learn about native and natural approaches to landscaping with Mill Creek Watershed, preservation progress at the Morton-Brittain House, and genealogy with National Genealogy Co. Local Nolensville authors will also be at the show.

The eclectic list of vendors includes an artist who gives a new purpose to glass and ceramic items, and another who sells unique jewelry and found-object art. The Artist Guild of Nolensville will be on the stage of the event center with original paintings, craft items, and gifts made by its members. Nolensville’s Broken Wheel Pickers and Morning Glory Orchard will also be at the event.

The first night of the show is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, which coincides with Third Thursday in the historic district during which shops keep extended hours until 8 p.m.

Show continues 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, April 22 and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday. The first 100 visitors on Friday and Saturday mornings will receive a goody bag.

To make a morning of Saturday shopping, park at the recreation center, check out the Nolensville Farmer’s Market 9 a.m.-noon at Mill Creek Church of Christ, then head across the parking lot to the historic school for the Antiques, Collectibles and Garden Show.

Event takes place in the gym/event center of Historic Nolensville School at 7248 Nolensville Road in Nolensville. Food trucks will be onsite.

Admission is $4 either at the door or at https://nolensvillehistoricalsociety.org/the-show-2022. Tickets bought online will be at will call at the door. Follow Nolensville Historical Society on Facebook for updates.

All proceeds go toward Nolensville Historical Society, https://nolensvillehistoricalsociety.org/, to continue its mission of preservation, education and restoration of town history. Stop by to learn more at 7248 Nolensville Road in Nolensville during museum hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.