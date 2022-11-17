Nolensville Winter Farmers Market Opens December 3rd

The Nolensville Farmers Market is excited to announce the extension of their 2022 Farmers Market season with the opening of the Winter Market on December 3rd. Located at Mill Creek Church of Christ, 7260 Nolensville Rd., every Saturday with new hours from 10am until 1pm. The Nolensville Farmers Market will remain open at their summer location, the Historic Nolensville School 7248 Nolensville Rd., through the end of November celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26th before moving to their winter location the following week. November hours will remain 8am until noon.

Winter produce such as lettuce, greens, broccoli, cabbages, microgreens, mushrooms and more will be available as well as farm raised meats – beef, pork, chicken, lamb, and rabbit, free range eggs, chef prepared baked goods, specialty sauces and one-of-a-kind hand-crafted gifts that you can’t find anywhere else!

The Nolensville Farmers Market is a producer-only farmers market and has been in operation since 2014, bringing healthy, local, culturally-diverse food and crafts to Williamson County. The NFM accepts EBT/SNAP and is proud to share that they are now a 501(c)3 organization.