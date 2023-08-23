Nolensville Wins Against Nevada at Little League World Series, Faces West Region on Wednesday

The Nolensville Little League team is in Williamsport, PA, for their third consecutive appearance at the Little League World Series (LLWS).

Tuesday afternoon, the team faced Nevada from the Mountain Division; the team won with a score of 2-1.

The team shared on social media,” Big WIN to stay alive!!”

Watch the team on Wednesday at 6pm Central Time as they face West Region ( El Segundo, California).

About Nolensville Little League

The team comprises of 11 and 12-year-olds from Nolensville, Franklin, and Brentwood. New this year, Stella Weaver, the pitcher and outfielder for the team, is the first girl to play on the team. ⁣This season, the team has won District 7 Championship, Tennessee State Championship.

Support the Team

The team has created t-shirts, car magnets, and yard signs you can purchase to support the team. Find the website here.

The team also has a GoFundMe to help covers costs. Make a donation here.