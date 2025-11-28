Nolensville Welcomes New Planning Assistant To Town Hall Team

The Town of Nolensville has added a new member to its Town Hall staff with the hiring of Jo Jo Maher as the town’s new Planning Assistant.

Maher brings more than a decade of experience in residential construction, real estate operations, and community development. Her background includes working closely with local partners, overseeing development initiatives, and contributing to projects aimed at supporting growing communities. Since moving to Tennessee nearly four years ago, she has continued to build on that experience and now brings those skills to Nolensville.

Town officials said Maher values the sense of connection found in small-town living and is passionate about public service and building strong community relationships. Leaders expressed confidence that her experience and commitment will support the town’s continued growth and development.

