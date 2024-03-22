Nolensville Welcomes New Assistant Town Manager, Chuck Downham

The Town of Nolensville has hired Chuck Downham as the new Assistant Town Manager/Project Manager.

Chuck has over 37 years of municipal management, planning, and project management experience in both the public and private sector.

Prior to joining the Town of Nolensville, Chuck served as a Municipal Management Consultant for three years with the University of Tennessee’s Institute for Public Service – Municipal Technical Advisory Service (IPS – MTAS) providing technical assistance to municipalities in southern middle Tennessee. He also recently served as the Assistant City Administrator for the City of Spring Hill, Tennessee where he provided management oversight in the areas of development services, capital improvement planning, project management, and municipal operations. Chuck has served several other cities in Tennessee over his career in a variety of roles including Tullahoma (Planning Director, Municipal Services Director, and City Administrator), Collierville (Town Planner and Interim Development Director), and Lakeland (Growth Management Director).

Chuck received a Bachelor of Art degree with honors and a Master of Science in Planning degree from the University of Tennessee. He is a long-standing member of the American Planning Association (APA) and the TN Chapter – American Planning Association (TAPA) where he has served as Chapter Treasurer and was recently inducted into the Tennessee Planning Leadership Council. He is an active member of the Tennessee City Managers Association (TCMA) serving on the Legislative Committee.

“Chuck brings a great wealth of knowledge and experience to the Town of Nolensville. His analytical ability and project management experience will help us move our major projects forward at an optimum pace,” said Town Manager Victor Lay.

Under the general administrative direction of the Town Manager Victor Lay, Chuck will assist in coordinating and directing the activities and operations of all Town departments while overseeing and directing assigned programs and functions of the Town. He will provide responsible and complex staff support to the Board of Commissioners and Town Manager.