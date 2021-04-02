Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department Brings Easter Bunny to Neighborhoods

The Easter Bunny is coming to Nolensville this Saturday, April 3, with a little help from the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department.
The event starts at 10am. This year, the route will be smaller, beginning in the Bent Creek neighborhood. The fire department says, via Facebook, the best chance to see the Easter Bunny will be on Nolensville Road (see route map below).
Tip: Sit on the passenger side of the road to get the best view of the Easter Bunny.
