Nolensville’s Little League World Series Journey Ends After Hard Fought Game Against California

The Nolensville Little League team is in Williamsport, PA, for their third consecutive appearance at the Little League World Series (LLWS).

Nolensville faced California Wednesday night and came up just short, ending their impressive LLWS journey.

Nolensville’s LLWS Journey Game 10: Southeast vs Metro 8-1

Game 22: Southeast vs Northwest 2-6

Game 26: Southeast vs Mountain 2 – 1

Game 32: Southeast vs West 3-5

About Nolensville Little League

The team comprises of 11 and 12-year-olds from Nolensville, Franklin, and Brentwood. New this year, Stella Weaver, the pitcher and outfielder for the team, is the first girl to play on the team. ⁣This season, the team has won District 7 Championship, Tennessee State Championship.

Support the Team

The team has created t-shirts, car magnets, and yard signs you can purchase to support the team. Find the website here.