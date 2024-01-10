Nolensville’s Assistant Fire Chief Completes Program FEMA

Congratulations to Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Lupo on completing his 2-year program to become an Executive Fire Officer through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The FEMA Executive Fire Officer certification program is highly competitive and represents high-level leadership skills, a vast understanding of the fire service and a commitment to learning the skills needed to strengthen an organization and community.

Before coming to Nolensville Fire, Chief Lupo said he knew that he wanted to prepare himself to advance through the ranks in the fire service. One way that he could accomplish that goal was through obtaining this certification.

“The Executive Fire Officer program is an opportunity for me to grow and develop in my fire service career. It allows me to be a better leader for my department in the future,” said Lupo.

The program consists of 5 classes, taken over a 2- year period where students travel to the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Since the program was formed in 1990, there have only been 76 individuals in the State of Tennessee to complete this certification, less than 5,000 in the United States, and only five that are currently active in Williamson County.

Nolensville Fire now has both Fire Chief, David Windrow and Assistant Fire Chief, Matthew Lupo, who hold this certification.

“I appreciate Chief Lupo’s commitment to excellence,” said Fire Chief, David Windrow. “This is the premier executive fire service program in the country. Chief Lupo learned skills and established relationships that will benefit the residents of Nolensville throughout his career.”