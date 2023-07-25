Nolensville Receives Award from Tennessee Municipal League for Excellence in Strategic Planning in Fire Service

On Tuesday, July 25th Nolensville was presented with an award for Excellence in Strategic Planning in Fire Service from the Tennessee Municipal League.

Over the past few years, the Town of Nolensville has grown substantially, resulting in the need for changes to public safety. In December of 2020, the Town hired Fire Chief David Windrow. His first task was to transform the all-volunteer Nolensville Fire Department into a full-service municipal department. Town officials worked with Chief Windrow and UT-MTAS to create a strong foundation for the department, which now serves 15,000 residents in Nolensville and an additional 4,000 residents living in Williamson County.

Strategic planning proved to be vital to set a strong foundation for the Town’s fire service to be built on. A new chief was hired, new personnel joined the team, policies and procedures were reviewed and updated, supplies and equipment grew, and Nolensville found itself on the map as a full-service department.

Last spring Nolensville purchased its first stock fire engine for the department and plans to purchase a ladder truck soon. Numerous grants have been awarded to the department for equipment, supplies, and PPE to help the growing department. Some of the new items include Life Pak 15 defibrillators, 16 self-contained breathing apparatus, portable radios, three smaller vehicles, and a temporary living facility. A fire impact fee has been approved as well to help finance capital needs for the department. Recently two grants were awarded to the town for updated PPE and an air compressor.

Planning also led to the groundbreaking of Nolensville Fire and Rescue Station #1 in May and the acquisition of an additional piece of land for Nolensville Fire and Rescue Station #2. Personnel has continued to grow in numbers and in their professional development with state fire inspector certifications, a fire marshal, car seat technician certifications, and pump-driver training.

The strategic planning from the Town of Nolensville has built a strong foundation in fire service and public safety for the residents of Nolensville and Williamson County. “This award means that we are taking the proper steps to build a firm foundation for the Town, not just for today, but for years to come. The amount of growth and progress we have seen in the past few years is tremendous and we are proud of what has been accomplished within our Fire Department,” said Communications Officer, Brandi Najm.