Nolensville Rec Complex Announces New Programs

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) offers several types of programs for youth and adults at the Nolensville Recreation Complex, 7250 Nolensville Road, in August.

ATA Martial Arts

The American Tae Kwon Do Association returns with martial arts lessons for children, teens and adults ages 3 and up. Students work on self-defense techniques while also learning the values of respect and discipline. Classes are offered on Wednesday evenings and Saturday afternoons during the month of August. Cost is $85 per participant.

Guitar and Piano Lessons

Instructor Phil Mikel offers private lessons in guitar and piano instruction for ages 9 and up. Students participate in weekly, 30 minute lessons tailored to the individual’s skill level and interest that include performance technique and music theory. Cost is only $15 per lesson, and lessons are set up individually. For more information or to register contact [email protected]

Kreative Kat

Kreative Kat is back, and instructor, Kat Keiningham will be offering a Mixed Media Art class for teens and adults ages 12 and up on Saturday, August 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Students will be completing a mixed media project, on canvas, that will include images and inspirational words connected with acrylic paint. It’s a perfect project for parents and teens to do together! Cost is $25 per person.

Advanced registration is required for all programs, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements. For more information and to register, visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Activities” tab or contact Erin Evetts at [email protected]