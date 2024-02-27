Nolensville Public Works Crew Leader Promoted to Assistant Director

Tommy Thompson was recently promoted from his role as the Public Works Crew Leader to the Public Works Assistant Director!

Tommy started his career in Public Works in 2003 working for another municipal government where he gained a foundational base for his future. In April of 2021, he joined the Town of Nolensville and brought with him 15+ years of experience. He loves working for the Town of Nolensville because of the great community and because he feels like an “important piece of the Town puzzle.”

Tommy’s favorite part of his job is being able to try new things that give back to the community. The most current example would be the work that the Public Works crew did on the Catalina sidewalk connector.

Tommy believes in leading by example. Taking pride in his work is something that is very important to him. When he isn’t working, you can find him outdoors hunting with his two boys!

Congratulations Tommy!